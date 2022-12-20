NIT-K alumni association to hold 14th global meet from December 23

December 20, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The alumni association of the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, will organise its 14th global alumni meet for two days in NIT-K campus from December 23.

Various products developed by the alumni across the globe will be displayed during the event. It will include valves, material handling equipment, drone maintenance materials, polyurethan rollers etc.

In the ‘author’s corridor’m more than 35 alumni will display books written by them. More than 600 alumni members, including from the U.S., Africa, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand, are expected to attend.

The dirt e-bike developed by the Centre for System Design (CSD) at the institute, which is meant for use during disaster management and rescue missions, will be unveiled on December 23.

The alumni will visit the CSD, Central Research Facility, and the Biowaste Recycling Plant on the campus. Various cultural programmes will be organised.

Director (additional charge) of the institute, Prasad Krishna, will preside over the inaugural session. He is an alumnus of NIT-K 1983 batch. Trilochan Sastry, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, will be guest for the inaugural session, according to Kirtiraj Salian, global president of the association.

