Nischal and Shreevatsa Acharya win Mangaluru round of Ramnarayan Chellaram Rotoquiz

September 25, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

R. Nischal and B. Shreevatsa Acharya, MBBS interns from Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, emerged winners in the Mangaluru round of the Ramnarayan Chellaram Rotoquiz on Saturday. They won the prize for the second year running.

B. Manjunath Pai and Sanketh Alva from St. Aloysius College won the second prize, Shashank Raju Singit and Karthik Karanth from NITK-Surathkal won the third, and Shankaragouda and Arun M. Myageri from NITK-Surathkal won the fourth prizes.

The Mangaluru round of the 64th edition of Ramnarayan Chellaram Rotoquiz, the oldest running quiz in the world, was organised by the Rotary Club of Mangalore and Rotaract Club of SDM PG Centre at the PG Centre for Management and Research here. As many as 63 teams represented by 126 students participated in the quiz.

All the winners were presented a trophy and certificates along with cash prizes. The Mangaluru round winners competed in the finals being organised by Rotary Club of Bangalore at Bengaluru on Monday.

