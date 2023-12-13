ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman to release commemorative stamp on Abbakka in Moodbidri

December 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release a commemorative postal stamp in memory of Rani Abbakka at a programme in Moodbidri on Friday.

The programme is being jointly organised by Excellent Group of Institutions, Kallabettu, Moodbidri, and India Post on the Excellent premises at 3.15 p.m., said a release.

Rani Abbakka, also known as Abbakka Mahadevi, was a 16th century Queen of the Tuluva dynasty in the coastal region of Karnataka. She earned the title “Abhaya Rani” for her fierce opposition to the Portuguese colonial forces. Rani Abbakka’s courage and strategy enabled her to successfully defend her Ullal Kingdom against many Portuguese attacks, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Postal Circle Chief Postmaster General S. Rajendra Kumar, Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Moodbidri MLA Umanath K. Kotian, Excellent chairman Yuvaraj Jain, secretary Rashmitha Jain, and others will be present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US