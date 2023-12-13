Nirmala Sitharaman to release commemorative stamp on Abbakka in Moodbidri

December 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release a commemorative postal stamp in memory of Rani Abbakka at a programme in Moodbidri on Friday.

The programme is being jointly organised by Excellent Group of Institutions, Kallabettu, Moodbidri, and India Post on the Excellent premises at 3.15 p.m., said a release.

Rani Abbakka, also known as Abbakka Mahadevi, was a 16th century Queen of the Tuluva dynasty in the coastal region of Karnataka. She earned the title “Abhaya Rani” for her fierce opposition to the Portuguese colonial forces. Rani Abbakka’s courage and strategy enabled her to successfully defend her Ullal Kingdom against many Portuguese attacks, the release said.

Karnataka Postal Circle Chief Postmaster General S. Rajendra Kumar, Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Moodbidri MLA Umanath K. Kotian, Excellent chairman Yuvaraj Jain, secretary Rashmitha Jain, and others will be present.

