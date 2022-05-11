Nirani to inaugurate workshop under entrepreneurship programme today

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani will inaugurate a workshop under Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu (Be an Entrepreneur, Become an Employer), a programme aimed at attracting youth to entrepreneurship and the Kaigarika Adalat here on Thursday.

Karnataka Udyoga Mitra of the Industries and Commerce Department is organising the programme with the aim of providing a platform for youngsters to become successful entrepreneurs. The workshop provides an opportunity for the city’s youth to meet and interact with successful business leaders and entrepreneurs, said Udyoga Mitra Managing Director Doddabasavaraju.

He told reporters here on Wednesday that the programme, a brain child of Mr. Nirani, is beneficial to budding entrepreneurs and professional students. The idea is to encourage the youth to take up entrepreneurship to become job-givers rather than be job-seekers.

Mr. Doddabasavaraju said that the programme will provide a platform for technical students and budding entrepreneurs to interact with successful entrepreneurs. Experts from various sectors and senior government officials will provide necessary guidance and assistance. Nearly 5,000 students from Mangaluru and Udupi regions are expected to participate in the programme through video conferencing.

The programme will be a continuous one so as to reach over 50,000 students in every district with nearly 50 hours of online training programme. Nearly 10,000 selected students will get support and three days of in-house training by experts from Wipro, Infosys and those from other sectors of their interest.

The entrepreneurship programme will be followed by the Kaigarika Adalat chaired by the Minister. Grievances and queries from industrialists will be addressed from various departments, including KIADB, KSSIDC, KSPCB, Labour, Factories and Boilers, Urban Development, Municipal Administration and Fire and Emergency Services Department.