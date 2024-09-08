NIPM to hold national conference in Mangaluru from September 27

The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) will hold its 40th national conference for two days at TMA Pai International Convention Centre in Mangaluru from September 27.

The theme of the conference to be held in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Federation of Human Resource Management is ‘India@2047: Human Capital for a Developed India,’ according to T.V. Mohandas Pai, chairman of the conference and Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners, Bengaluru.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Saturday, September 7, he said that developing a highly skilled and educated workforce is the most pressing challenge. The conference will deliberate upon the same among other topics.

With a population of 1.4 billion, ensuring quality education from primary schools to higher education is paramount for preparing future generations, he said.

Stating that the digital revolution differs from the industrial revolution, he said that advancements in cloud technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, and automation are transforming the landscape at an unprecedented pace.

India must embrace this digital era to not only grow but thrive as a global leader. A future-ready workforce equipped to navigate the complexities of the digital age is needed, he said.

M. Krishna Hegde, Group General Manager (HR), MRPL and Co-Chairman of the conference, said that the event would serve as a catalyst for fostering new collaborations and networking opportunities.

M.H. Raja, the National President of NIPM India, said that holding the national conference in Mangaluru will enhance visibility for local businesses and encourage new ventures. This conference not only showcases the opportunities available in Mangaluru but also positions the city as a vibrant destination for investment and growth in the human resources sector, he said.