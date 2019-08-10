Nine trains originating from, passing through city cancelled

Services of nine trains originating and passing through the city were cancelled on Friday because of heavy rain/flooding, according to a press release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad division.

The trains that were cancelled are Train No 12602 Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central Mail, Train No 16348 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Express, Train No 12686 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Superfast Express, Train No 16856 Mangaluru Central- Puducherry Weekly Express (via Salem), Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Maveli Express, Train No 16630 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express, Train No 16356 Mangaluru Junction-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express, Train No 22638 Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central West Coast Express and Train No 16528 Kannur-Yeshwantpur Express.

Partially cancelled

Train No 22609 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Intercity Superfast Express on Friday was partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Coimbatore. It will from Kozhikode to Mangaluru Central as a passenger train.

Train No 16159 Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Express, which left Chennai on Thursday, was partially cancelled between Palakkad and Kallayi. This was run as Train No 16160 from Palakkad Junction to Chennai on Friday. Train No 16160 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore train was partially cancelled between Kallayi and Palakkad. It will return as Train No 16159 from Kallayi to Mangaluru Central.