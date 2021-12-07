Nine students of a college test positive in three days

MANGALURU

07 December 2021 00:18 IST

Hostel where they live declared a containment zone

As many as nine out of the 173 first year degree students of a city college have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three days.

The hostel where these students live has been declared a containment zone.

After the recent directions that all students should undergo test, more so those who have recently returned from Kerala and Maharashtra, the college administration carried out the test.

As many as four BPT students tested positive on Saturday, while three DMLT students tested positive on Sunday.

And, two first year nursing students tested positive on Monday.

The district health officials and personnel from the Mangaluru City Corporation visited the institution in Kavoor and declared the hostel on the institution premises a containment zone.

All the nine students are asymptomatic and they have been isolated. Their primary contacts have been quarantined.

Officials concerned said that the nine students will undergo another RT-PCR test after a week.

Some among the samples of nine students have been sent for genome sequencing, officials said.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that mass test was conducted in view of the corporation’s directions to test all students who had returned from Kerala in the last fortnight.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that resources are being mobilised to test all degree students.