Nine students donate hair for the cause of cancer patients

As many as nine students, including two from primary classes, donated their hair recently in the city for the cause of cancer patients who suffer hair loss due to chemotherapy.

Canara Organisation for Development and Peace (CODP), an NGO of the Mangalore Diocese of Catholic Christians that runs Sparsha, campaign against cancer by creating awareness about the disease, had organised the hair donation programme.

The donated hair would be provided to poor patients as wigs in collaboration with Hair Bank, Thrissur, Kerala said a release.

Director-designate of CODP Fr. Vincent D’Souza said that donating hair was a noble act of charity. In his introductory address, Fr. D’Souza appreciated hair donors for taking the initiative and showing a kind gesture towards cancer patients.

CODP Director Fr. Oswald Monteiro, speaking about the sufferings faced by cancer patients, said that having cancer itself was bad enough; but being robbed of dignity and self-esteem is even more worse. He congratulated the donors saying that they were bringing a smile back on the faces of poor patients.

Viola Nia Lobo, a Class 1 student, and Jalin Mishal Dlima, a Class 4 student, were among the youngest of the donors.

The other college students who donated hair are Alrine Clevita D’costa, Sharel Vinitha Menezes, Sharitha Menezes, Shrada S.Bhat, Zeena Wilma Concessao, Rosmy M.Shaji and Mohitha T.Bhandary.

The donors were felicitated with a memento by Fr. Monteiro.

Sparsha Coordinator Shilpa D’Souza and Pushpaveni from the organisation were present.