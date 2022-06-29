9 schools in Udupi district bag Swatch Vidyalaya Award

Presenting the awards in Udupi on June 28, district in-charge Minister S. Angara said the programme not only ensured that the environment around the campus is kept tidy, but also motivated students to develop discipline and the habit of cleanliness

A file photo of a government school in Udupi district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: For representation only

Nine schools in Udupi district of Karnataka bagged the overall cleanliness award while 30 schools got other awards in the Swatch Vidyalaya Award programme instituted by the Central Government.

The eight schools are: Nallur Higher Primary School in Karkala taluk; Chetana High School, Brahmavara; Hangarakatte HPS; Avarse HPS; GM Vidyaniketana School, Nittur; Kundapura HPS; Paduvalathur Kavradi HPS; Halnad Netaji HPS; and St. Cecilia School, Udupi.

Presenting the awards in Udupi on June 28, district in-charge Minister S. Angara said very few expected the Central Government to launch the Swatch Vidyalaya Award programme. The programme not only ensured that the environment around the campus is kept tidy, but also motivated students to develop discipline and the habit of cleanliness.

Mr. Angara said everyone is expected to maintain cleanliness, personal as well as in the surroundings, that helps lead a healthy life. Maintaining clean surroundings should not just be for the purpose of getting awards; but awards would come to one who maintains cleanliness without there being any expectation.

Among 1,168 educational institutions in the district, 729 had registered for the award while 627 had uploaded their achievement online. The district level committee chose 38 institutions in different categories, the Minister said.

Stating that such initiatives would help students promote social and personal welfare besides getting quality education, Mr. Angara urged every institution to participate in the programme.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena, DDPI Govinda Madiwala and others were present.