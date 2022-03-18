Nine new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With three patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 23. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.35%.

In Udupi district, four new cases were reported of which one was symptomatic while the remaining three patients were asymptomatic. All the four patients are under home isolation. The number of active cases stood at five.

With 1,801 people getting the vaccine on Thursday, the total number of vaccinated reached 35.09 lakh in Dakshina Kannada. Of these, 18.02 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.57 lakh their second. As many as 49,483 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, 4,341 people were vaccinated taking the total to 20.93 lakh. Of these, 10.52 lakh have taken their first dose and 9.92 lakh their second. And, 48,375 people have taken the precautionary dose.