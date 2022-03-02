Nine new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With 16 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 78. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.07%.

A fine of ₹1,15,73,680 has so far been collected in 95,890 cases of norms violation in Dakshina Kannada.

With 4,146 people getting the vaccine on Wednesday, the total number of vaccinated people in the district reached 34.6 lakh. Of these, 18 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.13 lakh their second. As many as 46,946 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, seven new cases were reported of which four patients are symptomatic and three asymptomatic. With seven patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 80. TPR was put at 0.4%.

There are five patients in the general ward, three in the high dependency unit, four in ICU without ventilators and two patients in ICU with ventilators in the district.

As many as 4,783 persons were vaccinated in Udupi on Wednesday taking the total number of such people to 20.39 lakh. Of these, 10.5 lakh have taken their first dose and 9.45 lakh their second. And, 43,532 people have taken the precautionary dose.