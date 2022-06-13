Nine more arrested in murder case

The police on Sunday arrested nine more people in connection with the murder of Raja alias Raghavendra, who had criminal antecedents, at Meenakaliya in Panambur Police limits on June 6.

The police gave the names of the accused as Sandeep (45), Sandeep Devadiga (32), Likith (31), Deekshit (23), Tushar Amin (30), Vinod Kumar (32), Latesh Jogi (27), Sandeep Putran (36), and Akshata (28).

While some are accused of participating in the murder, the others are accused of giving financial support to the assailants and also harbouring them.

The assailants hacked their former associate Raghavendra to death, the police said.

Earlier, the police arrested Arjun Moodshedde and Manoj. When a team went to arrest the other accused on Saturday morning, Arjun Moodshedde and Manoj are said to have attacked the policemen and tried to flee after damaging a police vehicle. The police shot at Arjun Moodshedde and Manoj. Three policemen were injured. These two and the three injured policemen are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.