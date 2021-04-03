Nine members of gang held on charges of theft, dacoity

Mangaluru

03 April 2021 22:17 IST

A team of the city police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Sub Division) Mahesh Kumar on Saturday arrested nine persons who were allegedly involved in a spate of theft, robbery, and dacoity incidents in Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru, Udupi, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar gave the names of the arrested as Abdul Rauf, 24, Ramamurthy, 23, Ashraf Peradi, 27, Santhosh, 24, Naveed, 36, Ramananda N. Shetty, 48, Suman, 24, Siddique, 27, and Alikoya.

Ravoof was involved in 12 cases, while Ashraf and Santosh were involved in nine cases. Ramamurthy and Alikoya were involved in eight cases each, while Siddique, Suman, and Ramanand Shetty were involved in seven cases respectively. Naveed was involved in one case, Mr. Kumar told reporters. Efforts are on to trace about 20 more persons, including four key operators, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The police recovered a sports utility vehicle, two hatchback cars, an autorickshaw, 11 mobile phones, four two-wheelers, an air gun, and 250 grams of gold worth ₹32.22 lakh. Weapons including an iron rod, machete, iron lever and a long knife, wooden logs, and packets of chilli powder were also been recovered.

The arrests were made following investigation into four incidents of dacoity in Moodbidri, two in Bajpe, and one in Mulky police station limits that occurred between March 27 and March 31.

Mr. Kumar said these seven crimes were similar to theft and dacoity incidents reported in Moodbidri, Karkala, Uppinangady, Arehalli (in Hassan district), Punjalkatte, and Vijayanagar (in Bengaluru) police station limits between September 2019 and December 2020.

The four key operators, who hail from Dakshina Kannada, networked with persons in different parts of the State to commit the crimes and they targeted arecanut traders and also places where black money was kept in godowns and farmhouses.

They took vehicles of persons known to them and changed the number plate. In some cases, they stole the vehicles and used it in the crime.

There was a brief lull to their crime spree during lockdown last year as the accused found people in farmhouses and also saw more police checkposts, Mr. Kumar said.

The investigation team comprised inspector Dinesh Kumar B.S., sub-inspector Sudeep M.V, head constable Mohammed Hussain, and constables Akhil Ahmed, Sujan, Santosh, Basavaraj Patil, Yashwanth Kumar, Shivaraj, Narasimha, and Pradeep.