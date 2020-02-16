Nine killed, 31 injured as bus hits boulder on ghat near Karkala

As many as nine persons were killed and 31 injured when a private bus hit a boulder on Mulnur Ghat near Karkala in Udupi district on Saturday.

According to the police, three of the dead were women. Eight of the dead were identified as Radha Ravi, Yogendra, Preetam Gowda, Basavaraju, Anaghna, Sharul, Ranjita, and Maruti. One body is yet to be identified.

Heading to Mangaluru

The accident occurred on the Mulnur Ghat at Abbas Kattingeri in Mala village, when the bus was on its way to Mangaluru from Sringeri around 5.30 p.m.

The bus driver lost control and hit a boulder on the ghat. The impact was such that seven persons died on the spot and two while being taken to the hospital in Karkala, the police said.

Of the 31 people injured, seven were shifted to the Government Hospital, 11 to City Hospital in Karkala, and 13 people were taken to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, the police said. All the bus travellers were employees of a private company, Century Vital Records, in Mysuru and were on a tour.

They had visited Horanadu and were on their way to Mangaluru, Udupi and other places in the coastal districts when the accident occurred.

Rash and negligent driving is said to be the cause of the accident. A case has been registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station, the police added.