Nine head of cattle, vehicles seized;three arrested in two incidents

Two incidents of illegal cattle transportation and one incident of assault in connection with illegal cattle transportation have been reported from Dakshina Kannada district police limits since Saturday.

Puttur Town Police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly transporting four head of cattle in a vehicle at Kemmai in Chikkamudnur village, Puttur taluk, on Saturday.

The police gave the names of the accused as Mohammed Muvaz (28), a resident of Kundadka Shanthimaru near Vitla, Mohammed Harris (38), a resident of Kambalabettu, Vitla, and Mohammed Faisal (24), a resident of Kemmar Koila in Kadaba. The cattle and the vehicle were seized.

The police have booked cases under the provisions of Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act, 1964 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, a communiqué here said.

In the other incident, Belthangady Police seized five head of cattle and a vehicle used to transport them. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

On watching the vehicle being driven recklessly at Kelthaje in the early hours of Sunday, the Belthangady Sub-Inspector of police flagged it down. However, the driver sped away and abandoned the vehicle in front of a masjid at Laila, a communiqué here said.

Stating that the cattle were being transported illegally for slaughter, Belthangady Police have registered cases under the provisions of Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act, 1964 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Assaulted

Meanwhile, Guruprasad (22), a resident of Surya in Belthangady taluk, complained to the police that he was assaulted by five unidentified persons who robbed him of his purse, cash and a bracelet on Sunday.

The complainant told Belthangady Police that he saw a vehicle transporting cattle at Kelpaje-Padpu when chatting with his friends. He and his friend Nithish followed the vehicle on their two-wheelers. However, the vehicle sped away. As they were returning, the assailants, who came in a car, assaulted him, the complainant said. Belthangady Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.