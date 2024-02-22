Nine-day mahamastakabhisheka celebrations begin at Venoor

February 22, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Venur (Dakshina Kannada district)

As the sun set and the moon appeared in the sky, the 35-ft. monolithic statue of Bahubali Swamy at Venur in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada was seen in vivid colours with water, milk, and sandalwood paste being poured and flower petals being showered.

The nine-day mahamastakabisheka to Bahubali Swamy atop Bahubali Betta, and on the banks of Phalguni, began at 7 p.m. on Thursday with family members of Padmaprasad Ajila, the head of the Ajila princely family from Aladangady that erected the statue, performing 108 ‘kalashabhishekas’ (pouring water filled in kalash). This was preceded by the Ajila family members and other devotees taking part in the ‘agrodaga’ procession from the Kallu Basadi to Bahubali Betta.

Following the ‘kalashabhisheka’, the Ajila family members poured tender coconut, followed by sugarcane juice, different cereals, ‘kalakachoorna’, sandalwood paste, Kashmiri saffron, and rice flour. Lastly they showered flower petals.

The mahamastakabhisheka went on till around 11 p.m. The rituals were held under the guidance of Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Pandithaacharyavarya, the seer of Jain mutt in Moodbidri and in the presence of Jain munis Amoghakeerti Maharaj and Amarakeerti Maharaj.

Pattadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Heggade presided over the event.