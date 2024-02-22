GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine-day mahamastakabhisheka celebrations begin at Venoor

February 22, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Venur (Dakshina Kannada district)

The Hindu Bureau

As the sun set and the moon appeared in the sky, the 35-ft. monolithic statue of Bahubali Swamy at Venur in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada was seen in vivid colours with water, milk, and sandalwood paste being poured and flower petals being showered.

The nine-day mahamastakabisheka to Bahubali Swamy atop Bahubali Betta, and on the banks of Phalguni, began at 7 p.m. on Thursday with family members of Padmaprasad Ajila, the head of the Ajila princely family from Aladangady that erected the statue, performing 108 ‘kalashabhishekas’ (pouring water filled in kalash). This was preceded by the Ajila family members and other devotees taking part in the ‘agrodaga’ procession from the Kallu Basadi to Bahubali Betta.

Following the ‘kalashabhisheka’, the Ajila family members poured tender coconut, followed by sugarcane juice, different cereals, ‘kalakachoorna’, sandalwood paste, Kashmiri saffron, and rice flour. Lastly they showered flower petals.

The mahamastakabhisheka went on till around 11 p.m. The rituals were held under the guidance of Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Pandithaacharyavarya, the seer of Jain mutt in Moodbidri and in the presence of Jain munis Amoghakeerti Maharaj and Amarakeerti Maharaj.

Pattadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Heggade presided over the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.