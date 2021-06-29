Mangaluru

Nine arrested in two raids

Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested nine persons, including a final year MBBS student, in two raids on places where cannabis and other narcotic drugs were stocked in the city on Tuesday.

In the first raid at Marnamikatte, CCB sleuths arrested Mohammed Ameen Rafih (19), Mohammed Afham (19), Roshan Yousouf (18), Mohammed Thameem (20), Mohammed Rayees (20), Abdul Arman (20) and Prajwal Phinehas (24). In the second raid at a place on Mission Street in Bunder, CCB sleuths arrested Abdul Rahiman (32) and Mohammed Sadiq (33).

The police recovered a total of nine MDMA pills weighing four grams, 5.235 kg of cannabis, 1.86 grams of MDMA powder, five mobile phones, a car and a scooter.

The police said that Ameen Rafih was sourcing cannabis from Bengaluru and supplying it to Phinehas and other accused persons, who, in turn, distributed it to people, which included several medical students. A search is on to find those who supplied drugs to Ameen Rafih.

The police said that Rahiman had procured cannabis in Bengaluru from a man hailing from Odisha. An effort is on to trace the seller, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 7:50:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/nine-arrested-in-two-raids/article35040129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY