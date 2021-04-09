Night shift workers asked to report before 10 p.m.

Mangaluru

09 April 2021 23:53 IST

Employees in night shift should report to their workplaces before 10 p.m. and leave the next day after 5 a.m. during the period of corona curfew which will come into effect in Udupi and Manipal on Saturday, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Jagadeesha said that corona curfew, which bars movement of people in Udupi, Manipal, Mangaluru and five other places between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., will be strictly enforced by the district administration. There will be no bar on the movement of vehicles dealing with health emergencies.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that the curfew will not apply to vehicles related to essential services, transport, home delivery and e-commerce. Drivers of these vehicles should carry identity cards with them, he said. Passengers travelling to other parts should produce valid ticket at the time of checking, he said.

Meanwhile, Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan said that additional check-posts have been set up and night patrolling has been increased.

A police officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police will enforce corona curfew orders in his jurisdiction. There will be strict vigil at Malpe and other tourist places in the district. People in public places should mandatorily wear face masks, he said.