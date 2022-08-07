Mangaluru

Night restrictions not extended in Dakshina Kannada

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 07, 2022 23:24 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 23:24 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Sunday did not extend restrictions on commercial activities and movement of people between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. that are to end on Monday. The restrictions were imposed on July 29 to maintain law and order following three murders in the district.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in a communiqué here said that, “Observing improvement in peace and public order in the district, all shops, including liquor shops, could function as usual. All the restrictions on the working of commercial establishments (imposed since July 29 and subsequently extended,) are taken out with effect from Monday,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra, however, said that prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will continue till midnight on August 14. Congregation of more than five people, carrying of weapons, among others, continue to be prohibited till then, he said.

Though there will not be any restriction on movement of people, it is a general advice to avoid unnecessary travel during the night, Dr. Rajendra added.

After the district witnessed three murders in a span of eight days — Masood at Bellare on July 21, Praveen Nettaru at Bellare on July 26 and Mohammed Fazil at Surathkal on July 28, the Deputy Commissioner on the advice of the police imposed restrictions on commercial activities from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with effect from July 29. On August 4, he relaxed the conditions to some extent, reducing the restricted hours to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. till Monday.

