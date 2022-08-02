Night restrictions extended till 6 a.m. on Friday

August 02, 2022 22:44 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday ordered the extension of restrictions on commercial activities and unnecessary movement of people imposed in Dakshina Kannada till 6 a.m. on Friday.

In a communique here, Dr. Rajendra said that restrictions on the functioning of shops and other commercial establishments and unnecessary movement of people between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. The police, both city and district, have sought for continuation of these restrictions, he said.

Soon after the murder of Mohammed Fazil on Thursday last, Dr. Rajendra imposed the restrictions, effective from Friday last, on the request of the police that the two recent murders, including that of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, have created a tense atmosphere in the district. As the crimes were committed in the late evening hours, it was essential to restrict the movement of people, he had said.

Holiday extended

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajendra has extended holiday declared on Tuesday for educational institutions in Kadaba and Sullia taluks, to Wednesday. It is in view of heavy rain in the two taluks.