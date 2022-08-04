Night curfew norms relaxed in city

August 04, 2022 23:40 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Thursday relaxed night restrictions to allow shops and business establishments to function till 9 p.m. This will be in force till August 8 morning.

In a communiqué here, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that from Friday, shops and business establishments in the district have to close by 9 p.m. There will be restrictions on non-essential movement till 6 a.m. when shops and business establishments open.

Dr. Rajendra said that liquor shops will be allowed to function till 6 p.m. Hospitals and pharmacy shops will be allowed to function.

Among other restrictions include closure of malls, cinemas and pubs by 6 p.m. There will be a bar on taking out processions, holding cultural events and other public congregational events. Food parcels will be allowed only for essential services.

Dr. Rajendra passed the order exercising his power under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

In his earlier order, Dr. Rajendra had barred non-essential movement between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. till Thursday.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, following public outcry, withdrew the order barring the movement of men riding pillion on two-wheelers between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. from August 5 to August 8. He, however, ordered barring movement of people in groups of five and more, which will continue till August 8 morning. There will be a bar on raising slogans and doing any other activity that may disturb law and order in the city during the period, Mr. Kumar said in his revised order passed on Thursday.