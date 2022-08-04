Mangaluru

Night curfew norms relaxed in city

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 04, 2022 23:40 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 23:40 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Thursday relaxed night restrictions to allow shops and business establishments to function till 9 p.m. This will be in force till August 8 morning.

In a communiqué here, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that from Friday, shops and business establishments in the district have to close by 9 p.m. There will be restrictions on non-essential movement till 6 a.m. when shops and business establishments open.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dr. Rajendra said that liquor shops will be allowed to function till 6 p.m. Hospitals and pharmacy shops will be allowed to function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among other restrictions include closure of malls, cinemas and pubs by 6 p.m. There will be a bar on taking out processions, holding cultural events and other public congregational events. Food parcels will be allowed only for essential services.

Dr. Rajendra passed the order exercising his power under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

In his earlier order, Dr. Rajendra had barred non-essential movement between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. till Thursday.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, following public outcry, withdrew the order barring the movement of men riding pillion on two-wheelers between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. from August 5 to August 8. He, however, ordered barring movement of people in groups of five and more, which will continue till August 8 morning. There will be a bar on raising slogans and doing any other activity that may disturb law and order in the city during the period, Mr. Kumar said in his revised order passed on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...