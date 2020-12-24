‘Night curfew in people’s interest’

The night curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. imposed across the State from Thursday till January 2 is as per the guidelines by WHO and the Centre to curtail the spread of the new strain SARS-COV-2. No communal colour should be given to this decision, said Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Wednesday. He said for the State government, each life wais important. It has been imposed in the interest of people.

“It’s not just Christmas celebrations but a host of events. Yakshagana shows and Brahmakalashas at temples too will be affected. All have to follow guidelines,” he said, and added that Yakshagana shows should end on time, he said.

Dismissing reports about JD(S) joining the BJP-led NDA, Mr. Kateel said there were no such talks on. “Our government is stable in the State and there is no need of an alliance with any other party,” he said.