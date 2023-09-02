ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian woman arrested, ₹20 lakh worth MDMA seized

September 02, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested Adewole Adetutu Aanu alias Regina Zara alias Ayisha, 33, a Nigerian, who is alleged to be a prime drug peddler, and recovered 400 grams of MDMA worth ₹20 lakh.

A team of CCB sleuths arrested Aanu from a hideout in Bengaluru. She is the prime accused in seven cases registered in the city. The police also recovered her iPhone and ₹2,910.

The police said Aanu came to India on a education visa. She worked for a while as a nurse and then started selling MDMA and other narcotic drugs.

Cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against her in Ullal, Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime, Mangaluru North, Kankanady, Konaje and Surathkal police stations.

She was produced before the court, which remanded her in judicial custody for 15 days, the police said.

