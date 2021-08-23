NICO to offer BA course as per NEP

MANGALURU

23 August 2021 19:28 IST

Nitte Institute of Communication (NICO), a constituent college of Nitte Deemed to be University, will start a four-year BA (Hons) in Media and Communication, when the academic year 2021-22 begins in October.

It will be in tune with the requirements of the new National Education Policy (NEP). NICO has been offering BA and MA in Mass Communication and Journalism for the last nine years.

The curriculum of the BA (Hons) programme has been designed keeping with the industry requirements and includes subjects such as Animation, Social Media Marketing, Short Filmmaking, Photography, Introduction to VFX, Data Journalism, Advertising and Event Management, among several others, a release from the university said.

Advertising

Advertising

Divided into eight semesters, the programme also offers value-added courses in the third and sixth semesters and electives in the seventh and eighth semesters. The curriculum is designed in such a way that if a student wants to exit after three years, he can do that and will still be introduced to different subjects under Media and Communication, it added.

Multiple exit options are another feature of this programme. On the completion of the first two semesters, a student can exit with a Certificate in Media and Communication and after completing four semesters, a student can leave the course with a Diploma in Media and Communication. After completing six semesters, the student can opt out with a BA in Media and Communication.

For more information on the college and courses offered, log on to nico.nitte.edu.in, the release said.