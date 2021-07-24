NIA takes over probe into trafficking of Sri Lankan nationals

Mangaluru

24 July 2021 19:00 IST

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the alleged illegal immigration and human trafficking of 38 Sri Lankan nationals.

The Mangaluru City police, in association with the Tamil Nadu police, last month arrested 38 Sri Lankan nationals when they attempted to sail to Canada from Mangaluru. The police said that they were among the group of nationals who had landed at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu by boats on March 17.

As vigilance was intensified in wake of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, some in the group came by road to Bengaluru and further came down to Mangaluru.

They had paid 10 lakh Sri Lankan rupees to agents for moving to Canada.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Saturday that following directions by the Union Home Ministry the city police handed over the case to the NIA.

The NIA will be investigating the case in Mangaluru and also the one registered in Tamil Nadu.

“An NIA official of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police has taken over the case. We will be providing the necessary support to the NIA,” he added.