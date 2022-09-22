NIA takes five into custody for certain activities related to PFI, SDPI

Central paramilitary forces deployed on Nellikai Road in Mangaluru on Thursday even as NIA sleuths carried out a search in the PFI and SDPI offices. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took five people into custody on Thursday after carrying out a search at six places in the city and three places in the district related to certain activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

While three people of those rounded up are said to be from the city, the others are said to be from elsewhere in the district.

The city police booked 32 SDPI and PFI activists under Section 71 of the Karnataka Police Act for staging protests outside places where NIA carried out the search.

The sleuths, who included NIA personnel investigating the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, started their search from the offices of PFI and SDPI on Nellikai Road in the central part of the city at about 4 a.m.

Barricades were placed on either side of the road to block movement of people on the stretch of the road abutting the building where the PFI and SDPI offices are located.

While central paramilitary force personnel stood guard outside the building, men from the city police were posted near the barricades as the NIA carried out the search.

Under the same protection, the NIA sleuths carried out a search at five other places in the city and three places in the district.

The search in different parts of the district was a part of the operation that was conducted simultaneously across different places in South India on Thursday.

According to sources, the search in the district was related to three cases registered in Bengaluru.

Earlier search

Soon after taking over investigation of Praveen Nettaru’s murder on September 4, the NIA carried out a search at 33 locations in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts on September 6 and seized used ammunition, improvised arms, digital devices and also incriminating documents.

A search was also conducted at the house of SDPI national secretary Riyaz Farangipete at B.C. Road, on the outskirts of the city, on September 9, in connection with a case registered in July 2022 against SDPI workers for creating disturbance during the visit of the Prime Minister to Bihar.