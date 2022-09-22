NIA takes five into custody for certain activities related to PFI, SDPI

The police book 32 activists under Section 71 of the Karnataka Police Act for staging protests outside places where search was carried out

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 22, 2022 23:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Central paramilitary forces deployed on Nellikai Road in Mangaluru on Thursday even as NIA sleuths carried out a search in the PFI and SDPI offices. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took five people into custody on Thursday after carrying out a search at six places in the city and three places in the district related to certain activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

While three people of those rounded up are said to be from the city, the others are said to be from elsewhere in the district.

The city police booked 32 SDPI and PFI activists under Section 71 of the Karnataka Police Act for staging protests outside places where NIA carried out the search.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The sleuths, who included NIA personnel investigating the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, started their search from the offices of PFI and SDPI on Nellikai Road in the central part of the city at about 4 a.m.

Barricades were placed on either side of the road to block movement of people on the stretch of the road abutting the building where the PFI and SDPI offices are located.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

While central paramilitary force personnel stood guard outside the building, men from the city police were posted near the barricades as the NIA carried out the search.

Under the same protection, the NIA sleuths carried out a search at five other places in the city and three places in the district.

The search in different parts of the district was a part of the operation that was conducted simultaneously across different places in South India on Thursday.

According to sources, the search in the district was related to three cases registered in Bengaluru.

Earlier search

Soon after taking over investigation of Praveen Nettaru’s murder on September 4, the NIA carried out a search at 33 locations in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts on September 6 and seized used ammunition, improvised arms, digital devices and also incriminating documents.

A search was also conducted at the house of SDPI national secretary Riyaz Farangipete at B.C. Road, on the outskirts of the city, on September 9, in connection with a case registered in July 2022 against SDPI workers for creating disturbance during the visit of the Prime Minister to Bihar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app