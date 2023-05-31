ADVERTISEMENT

NIA raids 16 places in Dakshina Kannada

May 31, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency sleuths simultaneously raided 16 places in Dakshina Kannada in connection with ongoing investigation into terror funding.

According to sources, the search was carried out in places in Bantwal, Uppinangady, Venur, and Belthangady. Among the places searched included a few houses, shops, and a hospital. Digital evidence regarding money transaction was being collected.

The search started around 4.30 a.m. Local police gave the necessary support to the sleuths.

Recently, NIA sleuths had raided few places in Bantwal and Puttur and had taken five persons into custody.

