NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 2 in Praveen Nettaru murder case

May 04, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Both the accused — Thufail M.H. and Mahammad Jabir — have been charged under various sections of IPC and UA (P) Act, 1967. With this, a total of 21 accused persons have been chargesheeted in the case

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru was murdered at Akshaya Farm Fresh Chicken centre at Nettaru near Bellare, in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet on May 2 against two more accused in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, allegedly by cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in Karnataka in 2022.

Both the accused — Thufail M.H. and Mahammad Jabir — have been charged under various sections of IPC and UA (P) Act, 1967. With this, a total of 21 accused persons have been chargesheeted in the case.

Thufail M.H., who had been absconding, was tracked down and arrested by a NIA team in Bengaluru.

The murder, which took place on July 26, 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, had sent shock waves in Karnataka. Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons, allegedly as part of PFI’s agenda to strike terror among members of a community, and create communal hatred and unrest in society with the aim of furthering its goal of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047.

The initial chargesheet was filed by NIA on January 20, 2023. The NIA had then stated that the PFI had formed secret ‘hit squads’ — named ‘Service Teams’ or ‘Killer Squads’ — to carry out the killing of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets.

NIA investigations have revealed that Thufail M.H., a resident of Kodagu district, was in charge of the PFI ‘Service Teams’ in Kodagu and also a ‘PFI Master Trainer’ who would regularly impart advanced training, including arms training, to the banned outfit’s cadres at the Freedom Community Hall in neighbouring Dakshina Kannada district. He had allegedly harboured the three assailants of Praveen Nettaru in Kodagu and Mysuru districts of Karnataka, and in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

