NIA arrests woman from city said to be in touch with IS cadre

MANGALURU

04 January 2022 01:20 IST

Mariyam is the wife of Abdul Rahiman who has already been arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a woman from the city in connection with the ongoing investigation of terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya of Kerala and his associates.

Police sources said that Deepthi Marla, alias Mariyam, was arrested by the NIA team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant Investigating Officer Krishna Kumar and Police Inspector Ajay Singh. The sources said that Mariyam was suspected to be in touch with Islamic State (IS) cadre.

The NIA had registered a suo motu case against seven known and other unknown accused in connection with alleged terrorist activities of Ameen and his associates, who have been running various IS propaganda channels on social media platforms for propagating violent jihadi ideology of the IS and radicalising and recruiting new members for the IS module. Ameen and his associates reportedly succeeded in expanding the IS network in Kashmir and parts of Kerala and Karnataka.

The NIA conducted simultaneous raids in Kashmir, Bengaluru and Mangaluru on August 4, 2021 on those suspected to be in touch with Ameen and his associatesand also those who were said to be financing IS activities. They had arrested Obaid Hamid of Srinagar, Muzammil Hassan Bhat of Kashmir, Ammar Abdul Rahiman of Ullal in Mangaluru and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal, alias Ali Muaviya from Bengaluru.

As part of the probe, the NIA questioned Mariyam, wife of Abdul Rahiman, a resident of Masthikatte, Ullal. Rahiman is the son of writer and former Ullal MLA, the late B.M. Idinabba.