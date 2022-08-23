NHAI to build a vehicular overpass at KPT Junction soon

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 23, 2022 21:03 IST

The construction of a vehicular overpass at Karnataka Polytechnic (KPT) Junction in the city will be a reality soon as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued work orders for the commencement of the project to an agency, H. S. Linge Gowda, Project Director, NHAI, Mangaluru said on Tuesday.

The official told the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting presided over by Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, that the overpass costing ₹25 crore will be built for the plying of vehicles between the airport road (KPT) and the circuit house.

The NH 66 will be below the overpass. The works will commence once the rains get over.

The official said that another vehicular overpass will be built at Nanthoor Junction at a cost of about ₹22 crore. The proposal is likely to be finalised within a fortnight by selecting the contractor.

He told the meeting that 40 % of the project works of building a new bridge across the Phalguni river on the NH 66 at Kuluru in the city have been completed.

Mr. Gowda said that 80% of the potholes on the national highways between B.C. Road and Mukka have been filled up. The remaining pothole filling up works will be completed at the earliest.

Referring to the Mahakalipadpu underpass project in the city, Mr. Kateel asked both the Railways and the Mangaluru Smart City Mission officials to ensure that there was no scope for stagnation of water during the rainy season in the underpass. Measures will have to be taken for the draining out of water during the construction stage itself, he said.

Responding to it an official of the smart city mission said that a 800m long drain will have to be built for letting the rain water to join the Netravathi. The drain will have to be laid covering private properties, he said.

An official said that 80% of the construction of building a new swimming pool at Emmekere have been completed.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty, Mayor Premananda Shetty and others attended the meeting.

