NHAI should announce specific date of winding up of Surathkal toll gate: Samiti

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti, Surathkal, on Friday, said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or Dakshina Kannada district administration should announce the specific date of winding up of the toll gate at Surathkal on NH 66 and its merger with the toll gate in Hejamady on the same highway.

Talking to reporters, Muneer Katipalla, the convener of the samiti, said unless a specific date is announced people cannot believe the recent statement of NHAI Project Director H.S. Linge Gowda about the merger.

“In the past too, such statements were made but it did not become a reality and the toll gate has continued. We want NHAI or the district administration to announce the date at the earliest.” To insist on this, the samiti members will sit on a dharna on September 13. “If they do not announce the date by then, the samiti will announce on September 13 the date of laying siege to the Surathkal toll gate,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting chaired by Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on August 23, Mr. Gowda said the process of merger of Surathkal toll gate with Hejamady toll gate has started and it will be completed within a month

Mr. Katipalla said it is difficult to believe statement of NHAI official as NHAI recently renewed for a year the contract of an agency assigned with the collection of the toll at Surathkal. Over the years, the NHAI has continued to collect the toll at Surathkal where more than ₹450 crore has been collected so far.

He said the samiti is firm on its demand that the NHAI cannot collect the users’ fee by having two toll plazas on the same highway within a distance of less than 10 km. “We will fight till the Surathkal toll gate is closed,” Mr. Katipalla said and added that samiti will not accept any increase in the toll charges following merger at Hejamady.

Former Deputy Mayor Purushottam Chitrapura said the NHAI has failed to maintain in the proper from the national highway, which is filled with potholes. Many stretches of the highway were poorly lit, he said.