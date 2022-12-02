NHAI promises to fill up potholes between Sakleshpur and Mangaluru by January 15, says DC

December 02, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravi Kumar said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has promised to remove all potholes between Sakleshpur and Mangaluru on National Highway 75 by January 15, 2023.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, December 2, the Deputy Commissioner said that he recently met officials of NHAI, Public Works Department, Forest Department, KPTCL and some local gram panchayats in connection with the highway work. He (the Deputy Commissioner) asked the NHAI to complete the pothole-filling works by December 20, 2022 in view of the international cultural jamboree of Bharath Scouts and Guides at Alva’s College in Moodbidri between December 21 and 27, and Karavali Utsav in Mangaluru in the last week of December or first week of January, as both events will attract many visitors who will travel by the highway. NHAI sought some more time saying that the work can be completed by January 15.

To another question, the Deputy Commissioner said that he has permitted Kateel Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Dashavatara Yakshagana Mandali to perform Yakshagana during 2022-23 touring season daily up to 12.30 a.m. No other Yakshagana troupe or organiser of ‘bhoota kola’ has approached him to hold events beyond 10 p.m., he said.