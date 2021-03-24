NHAI processing four-laning Mani-Kushalnagar highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday informed Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel that the process of four-laning National Highway 275 between Mani and Kushalnagar in Kodagu district is under way.

This was conveyed to Mr. Kateel by the Authority’s Member (Projects), R.K. Pandey, when the former met him in New Delhi to seek speedy execution of various works, ongoing as well as new, in Dakshina Kannada.

A communique from the MP’s office here said that Mr. Kateel urged the authority to complete the bidding process for the Mulki-Kinnigoli-Moorkaveri-Kateel-Polali-B.C. Road-Melkar-Thokkottu four-lane work under the Bharat Mala project at the earliest. Mr. Pandey responded positively to this demand.

Meanwhile, the member asked officials concerned to settle issues coming in the way of four-laning the stretch from Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru to Sanur in Karkala of National Highway 169. He told officials to settle the issues at the earliest and commence the work while responding to the MP’s demand.

Mr. Pandey told Mr. Kateel that KNR Constructions would be asked to commence four-laning work between BC Road and Periyashanthi on National Highway 75 at the earliest.

The company recently bagged the contract to execute the work at a cost of ₹1,100 crore.