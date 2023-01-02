NHAI invites bids for widening Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 into a four-lane road

January 02, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Close on the heels of Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announcing on December 8 that the 26 km stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 of Shiradi Ghat will be made four-lane, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for executing the project on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

To be executed at an estimated cost of ₹1,976 crore (excluding GST), the project involves widening and improvement of the existing two-lane concrete road into four lane from Maranahalli in Hassan district (existing Km 237) to Addahole in Dakshina Kannada district (existing Km 263), said the request for proposal (RFP) issued by NHAI on December 15.

After the contract was awarded, the project has to be completed in two years while the contractor has to maintain the project highway for another five years, said the RFP. While Monday, January 2, was the date for opening bids by the NHAI, no bids were received as on date, according to sources at the NHAI headquarters. The Authority was contemplating extending the last date for bid submission for another fortnight to enable prospective bidders to get familiarised with the location and other requirements, sources said.

Sources also said the project requires forest and wildlife clearance as the highway passes through a reserve forest area (Kagenari Reserve Forest).

Tunnel bypass not feasible

Responding to a question from Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, on the status of Shiradi Ghat, Mr. Gadkari had informed the Lok Sabha on December 8 that the much talked tunnel bypass project for the Ghat section was found not feasible.

The Ministry has therefore decided to widen the existing road with improvement in the geometrics by providing suitable structures. The Minister said he had already directed the Ministry to prepare a detailed project report for widening the existing two-lane road into a four-lane one.

The Ghat stretch that was devastated by heavy rains during 2018 and 2019 with the embankment of Kempu Hole collapsing in at least in 21 locations, was being strengthened with reinforcement by the National Highways Division of the Karnataka Public Works Department. The permanent restoration work estimated to cost ₹26 crore involves micro-piling and strengthening of the affected embankment would get completed before the Monsoon, sources in PWD said.