NHAI continues translocation of trees on KPT-Paduva NH 66 stretch

October 06, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Personnel of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), under active supervision of Forest Department personnel, continued with translocation of trees, off the Karnataka Polytechnic-Paduva stretch of the National Highway 66.

As many as 35 ficus and a few other trees were removed from the highway flanks and planted in Kavoor and Derebail on Thursday and Friday.

On an application by NHAI for the removal of 602 trees on the stretch, the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Tree Officer, P. Sridhar, on September 16, permitted the translocation of 370 roadside trees with girth between 0.2 cm and 0.6 cm, and cutting of the remaining 232 trees.

The NHAI paid Forest Department ₹54.3 lakh, which includes ₹39.25 lakh towards planting 6,020 saplings. These 602 trees were on the land acquired by NHAI for highway widening. The tree saplings were planted on the land acquired by the NHAI for widening the highway stretch.

Following a protest by activists on October 3 wherein they accused NHAI of felling of trees that can be shifted, the NHAI, on the instruction of Forest Department officials, temporarily stopped tree cutting.

On Thursday, the NHAI personnel started with translocation of trees, which were marked with red paint. Using earth mover to excavate the earth around the trees, each of them were lifted along with the root and placed in a truck and planted at a MUDA-approved private layout in Kavoor. As many as 20 trees were translocated on Thursday.

On Friday, green activist Jeeth Milan Roache joined the translocation process. Mr. Roache said an educational institution has come forward to allow planting of 30 “Hole Dasavala” (Lagerstroemia speciosa) and 20 “Ashwatha” (peepal) trees on their land in Derebail. As many as 15 trees, including Hole Dasavala and Ashwatha trees, were moved and planted at the new place.

“The Hole Dasavala and Ashwatha trees have good survival rate after translocation,” Mr. Roache said.

The benefit from translocation of these tree species is worth the amount of time and money spent on the process, he said.