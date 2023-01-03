ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI commences work on grade separator at the Santhekatte Junction on NH 66 in Udupi

January 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Hubballi-based M/s Trinity Construction was awarded the contract for constructing the six-lane grade separator at an estimated cost of ₹24 crore within a period of one year

The Hindu Bureau

Work on the grade separator at Santhekatte Junction on NH 66 commenced on Monday, January 2, near Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday, January 2, commenced construction of a grade separator at the Santhekatte Junction on National Highway 66 in Udupi district.

The grade separator was expected to offer considerable relief to the residents of Kallianapura-Santhekatte area besides ensuring seamless travel for vehicles along the NH.

Hubballi-based M/s Trinity Construction was awarded the contract for constructing the six-lane grade separator at an estimated cost of ₹24 crore within a period of one year. While the road over bridge connects Kallianapura and Santhekatte on the flanks of the highway, a six-lane carriageway of NH 66 passes beneath the bridge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje got the grade separator sanctioned from the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry. She had also got two more flyovers/ grade separators at the Ambalapady and Katpady Junctions on NH 66 near Udupi.

While the NHAI through M/s Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt., Ltd., as the concessionaire had got NH 66 widened to four-lane between Talapady in Dakshina Kannada district and Kundapura in Udupi district, crucial junctions along the highway in village and town limits had been hindering smooth vehicular movement. Besides hindering vehicular movement, the junctions had also been witnessing frequent accidents because of which the MP had to respond.

Sources in NHAI told The Hindu that the work order for Ambalapady flyover would shortly be issued to the selected contractor. Final estimation for the Katpady grade separator however, was under preparation and the construction may start a little later.

The contractor was told to complete work at Santhekatte grade separator at least up to the foundation level before the onset of the Monsoon, sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US