NHAI commences work on grade separator at the Santhekatte Junction on NH 66 in Udupi

January 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday, January 2, commenced construction of a grade separator at the Santhekatte Junction on National Highway 66 in Udupi district.

The grade separator was expected to offer considerable relief to the residents of Kallianapura-Santhekatte area besides ensuring seamless travel for vehicles along the NH.

Hubballi-based M/s Trinity Construction was awarded the contract for constructing the six-lane grade separator at an estimated cost of ₹24 crore within a period of one year. While the road over bridge connects Kallianapura and Santhekatte on the flanks of the highway, a six-lane carriageway of NH 66 passes beneath the bridge.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje got the grade separator sanctioned from the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry. She had also got two more flyovers/ grade separators at the Ambalapady and Katpady Junctions on NH 66 near Udupi.

While the NHAI through M/s Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt., Ltd., as the concessionaire had got NH 66 widened to four-lane between Talapady in Dakshina Kannada district and Kundapura in Udupi district, crucial junctions along the highway in village and town limits had been hindering smooth vehicular movement. Besides hindering vehicular movement, the junctions had also been witnessing frequent accidents because of which the MP had to respond.

Sources in NHAI told The Hindu that the work order for Ambalapady flyover would shortly be issued to the selected contractor. Final estimation for the Katpady grade separator however, was under preparation and the construction may start a little later.

The contractor was told to complete work at Santhekatte grade separator at least up to the foundation level before the onset of the Monsoon, sources added.