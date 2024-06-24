NHAI clears most cofferdams put up for Kulur new bridge construction

Amid fears by residents and social organisations about the possible flooding of areas upstream the Kulur bridge across the Phalguni owing to cofferdams put up for the construction of a new bridge, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has cleared most of the cofferdams as on Sunday.

The NHAI, mandated to construct a new six-lane bridge on Kochi-Panvel NH 66 across the Phalguni at Kulur, had commenced the work about three years ago. With the slow progress of the work, cofferdams were put up after the last monsoon to facilitate raising bridge piers.

As the cofferdams continued to stay even ahead of this year’s monsoon, local residents and organisations, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), expressed concerns over the possibility of reverse flooding of areas between Kulur bridge and the Maravoor vented dam.

They said the cofferdams would block the free flow of the river water that could be in spate owing to heavy rains during which time areas around Kulur, Kunjathabail etc., might face artificial flooding.

During a recent meeting chaired by Captain Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan had informed that NHAI was asked to clear the cofferdams immediately.

Four vents cleared

NHAI Mangaluru Project Implementation Unit director Abdulla Javed Azmi told The Hindu on Monday that cofferdams at four out of six vents of the existing bridges were already cleared. The contractor would clear cofferdams in the remaining two vents shortly, he added.

Once the monsoon gets over, new cofferdams would have to be raised for completing the bridge work, Mr. Azmi added.

