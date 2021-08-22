NHAI begins filling potholes on Old Kulur Bridge

MANGALURU

22 August 2021 20:37 IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced work on filling potholes and craters along National Highway 66 between Kulur and Baikampady.

As rain has subsided since about a week, restoration work has gained momentum.

On Sunday, workers filled potholes and craters on the Old Kulur Bridge across the Phalguni with bitumen mix. The pothole-filled bridge had been hindering movement of vehicles.

However, the stretch of the carriageway between KIOCL Junction and Old Kulur Bridge from the Udupi side is still riddled with craters and has been slowing down vehicular movement. Trenches have developed on both the sides of the speed-breaker erected just before the bridge, thereby causing damage to vehicles.