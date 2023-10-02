NHAI begins cutting trees for flyover projects at Nanthoor and KPT junctions

October 02, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun cutting 234 trees to facilitate the construction of flyovers at the busy Karnataka Polytechnic and Nanthoor junctions, and to build 1.6-km service roads between the two junctions on NH 66.

The tree cutting began on Sunday after getting permission from the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Tree Officer P. Sridhar on September 16. The process of translocating 370 trees to five different places identified by the Forest Department is likely to commence on October 4.

The NHAI has paid a total of ₹55 lakh to the Forest Department towards charges for tree cutting and translocation.

The NHAI has proposed to have a flyover connecting Circuit House and the KPT at the KPT junction. The flyover at Nanthoor junction will connect Kadri Mallikatta and Bikarnakatte.

The NH 66 will pass beneath the flyovers at the two junctions. The carriageway of the NH will be 10.5 metres wide on the either sides of the median. There will be 7 metre wide service roads to which city roads will connect.

Following application by the NHAI for cutting and translocating 604 trees planted on the land of NHAI, Mr. Sridhar held public consultation at his office in July.

Green activists asked the NHAI to consider a change in designs of the flyovers and service roads that can save the trees.

Activist Jeeth Milan Roache, who has planted many saplings off the national highway in the last 10 years, while speaking to The Hindu, alleged that among the trees being cut down include those identified for translocation.

“We are holding a protest near KPT junction on Tuesday morning,” Mr. Roache said.

