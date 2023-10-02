HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHAI begins cutting trees for flyover projects at Nanthoor and KPT junctions

October 02, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The National Highways Authority of India will cut 234 trees to facilitate the construction of flyovers.

The National Highways Authority of India will cut 234 trees to facilitate the construction of flyovers. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun cutting 234 trees to facilitate the construction of flyovers at the busy Karnataka Polytechnic and Nanthoor junctions, and to build 1.6-km service roads between the two junctions on NH 66.

The tree cutting began on Sunday after getting permission from the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Tree Officer P. Sridhar on September 16. The process of translocating 370 trees to five different places identified by the Forest Department is likely to commence on October 4.

The NHAI has paid a total of ₹55 lakh to the Forest Department towards charges for tree cutting and translocation.

The NHAI has proposed to have a flyover connecting Circuit House and the KPT at the KPT junction. The flyover at Nanthoor junction will connect Kadri Mallikatta and Bikarnakatte.

The NH 66 will pass beneath the flyovers at the two junctions. The carriageway of the NH will be 10.5 metres wide on the either sides of the median. There will be 7 metre wide service roads to which city roads will connect.

Following application by the NHAI for cutting and translocating 604 trees planted on the land of NHAI, Mr. Sridhar held public consultation at his office in July.

Green activists asked the NHAI to consider a change in designs of the flyovers and service roads that can save the trees.

Activist Jeeth Milan Roache, who has planted many saplings off the national highway in the last 10 years, while speaking to The Hindu, alleged that among the trees being cut down include those identified for translocation.

“We are holding a protest near KPT junction on Tuesday morning,” Mr. Roache said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.