NHAI asked to rectify defects at NH 66-Ullal Road Junction

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikas inspecting the junction of NH 66 with Ullal Main Road in Thokkottu on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

29 October 2020 01:00 IST

With frequent road accidents, including Tuesday’s death of a couple riding a two-wheeler exposing the chinks in the construction of the flyover on National Highway 66 at Thokkottu Junction, Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash on Wednesday directed the National Highways Authority of India to immediately address the issue.

After inspecting the Ullal Main Road-NH 66 Flyover Junction where the couple on the motorcycle came under the wheels of a container truck on Tuesday, Mr. Vikash told The Hindu that the road geometry looked unscientific prima facie. No traffic from service roads should directly be allowed to enter or cross a highway; however, in this particular case, vehicles were allowed to cross NH 66 directly from the Thokkottu service road towards Ullal Main Road, he said.

“I have told NHAI that it should ensure no accidents take place at Ullal Junction due to improper construction,” he said. Priya Fernandes (32) died on the spot in Tuesday’s accident, while her husband Rayan Fernandes died in a private hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

While NHAI was directed to explore means to improve the junction geometry, the Mangaluru City Traffic Police would arrange for erection of speed breakers at the joining point of the Thokkottu service road with NH 66 near Ullal Junction, the Commissioner said. The immediate merger of traffic from the service road with that on the highway was incorrect, Mr. Vikash said and added that the police and NHAI would address issues one by one.

He said that drivers of vehicles moving on the flyover cannot see vehicles coming from the service road and joining the highway immediately after the flyover’s down-ramp. Thus, both would be in danger, he said and added that such a scenario should be avoided.

The Commissioner said that he was aware of the existence of the U turn ahead of the flyover and he would discuss the matter with NHAI and traffic experts shortly.