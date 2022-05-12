NHAI apathy causes artificial floods on Kundapur service roads, say residents

Artificial flooding on the service roads abutting NH66 in Kundapur on Wednesday.

May 12, 2022 01:06 IST

Residents of the town had continuously been raising the issue of poor quality of service roads abutting two flyovers — Basrur Moorkai vehicular underpass and Shastri Circle Flyover

Notwithstanding repeated warnings by the district administration, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) continued to remain apathetic in the upkeep of service roads in Kundapur town that resulted in flooding for the first spell of continuous rains on Wednesday.

While flooding of the service roads due to poor drainage system had been a recurring issue, this year too Kundapur Sub Divisional Assistant Commissioner K. Raju had warned NHAI and concessionaire M/s Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd., about the issue.

A couple of months ago, he had told the agencies to take all steps to ensure rainwater drains out of the service roads.

Yet, artificial flooding was being witnessed with the first spell of long rains on Wednesday on the service roads, said Mani Ranjan, a resident.

While vehicles could somehow manage to negotiate the flooded stretch of service roads, it was the pedestrians who were exposed to grave risk, he pointed out.

With incomplete drainage cover slabs and intermittent openings, pedestrians were unable to find out walking path, Mr. Ranjan said, ruing the apathy of the NHAI. Even otherwise, pedestrians do not have a safe walking path along the service roads, he regretted.

Mr. Raju told The Hindu that the NHAI and the concessionaire were told again to fix the problem. Personnel from these agencies were on the spot working towards smooth drainage of rainwater on Wednesday, he said.