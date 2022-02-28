NH-75 will be made six-lane along with tunnel bypass for Shiradi Ghat: Gadkari

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, at the foundation stone laying ceremony for widening NH-75 between B.C. Road and Adda Hole in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

February 28, 2022 23:44 IST

Standard of highways in Karnataka will be on a par with those in the U.S. by 2024, says Union Road Transport and Highways Minister

Admitting that there was delay in developing Shiradi Ghat [Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75], Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the highway will be made six-lane along with the proposed tunnel bypass for the ghat section in near future.

“By 2024, you will see highways in Karnataka on a par with the highways in the U.S.,” Mr. Gadkari announced after laying foundation stone for different highway and related infrastructure projects, including four-lane NH 75 between Adda Hole-B.C. Road in Dakshina Kannada district here.

Besides developing 26 km of Shiradi Ghat stretch into four-lane road, the Ministry was working hard to prepare a detailed project report for the tunnel bypass estimated to cost ₹14,000 crore. The State Government should ensure speedy forest and environment clearance for the project, he told Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Along with this six-lane bypass, the entire NH 75 too would be upgraded to six-lanes, he added.

Mr. Gadkari said the Ministry’s plans to construct Mumbai-Kanyakumari expressway would pass through Karnataka coast thereby further enhancing economic development in the region. Plans to build an expressway between Pune-Bengaluru were in final stages.

Towards hastening ring road projects for cities in Karnataka, Mr. Gadkari said he has asked the State Government to bear just 25% of land acquisition cost; provide Government land free of cost; waive off royalty for sand and stone and GST for steel, cement and other inputs. Thus, cities, including Mangaluru, Mysuru, Bengaluru etc., could get ring roads much faster. Speaking earlier, Mr. Bommai said he would be inking an MoU with the Minister in this regard soon.

After Bharath Mala, the Ministry was launching Parvath Mala project wherein ropeways, cable cars and light rail projects would be executed in hilly areas, Mr. Gadkari said and urged Mr. Bommai to submit proposals for such projects in Karnataka at the earliest.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Bommai complimented the Union Minister for getting many highway projects for Karnataka and said Mr. Gadkari has special affection towards the state. Union Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in a lighter vein urged Mr. Gadkari to sanction all proposals brought by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel so that he could work hard to strengthen BJP as the State president. “You strengthen his hands and Mr. Kateel would strengthen the party in Karnataka,” he said.

Toll abolition still in limbo

Abolition of the toll plaza at NITK-Surathkal on National Highway 66 was a complicated issue, said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari; but promised to find a solution soon.

Responding to the demand from Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to abolish the toll plaza as it was situated within the city corporation limits and within 30 km distance of two other plazas on the same highway, Mr. Gadkari said it involves legal complications.

Yet, Mr. Gadkari said he would soon hold a meeting with Mr. Kateel in New Delhi to sort out the issue. “I always have a positive approach and we will find a solution,” he said.

Mr. Gadkari on the spot cleared Mr. Kateel’s demand for construction of a flyover at Nanthoor Circle on NH 66 in the city and construction of bypass for NH 66 and NH 75 — Mulki-Kateel-B.C. Road-Melkar-Mudipu-Thokkottu.