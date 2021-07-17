NH 75 four-lane work between B.C. Road and Periyashanthi to start in September

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will commence four-lane work of Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 between B.C. Road and Periyashanthi (Dharmasthala Cross) in September.

Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions has bagged the ₹1,100-crore contract for the work that includes construction of a six-lane flyover at Kalladka town.

The agreement was signed on Friday, said NHAI project director Shishu Mohan at the Disha review meeting chaired by Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, here on Saturday.

On the other four-laning package between Periyashanthi and Addahole, Mr. Mohan said the authority was yet to get clearance for acquiring 2.5 acres of land from the Forest Department. While an official from the department said the proposal was sent to higher officers at Bengaluru, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked the PD to keep him informed about the development so that he could pursue the matter.

NHAI had initiated the four-laning work on NH 75 in two packages — B.C. Road to Addahole in Dakshina Kannada and Maranahalli to Hassan in Hassan district — in 2017.

Larsen & Toubro, which had bagged contract for the work in Dakshina Kannada, foreclosed the contract after NHAI wanted to change the scope of work to include wildlife corridors between Periyashanthi and Addahole. This led NHAI to invite fresh bids under two packages for Dakshina Kannada.

Executive Engineer of Public Works Department’s National Highway Division, G.N. Hegde said 283 road works, including the one in Sullia taluk, taken up in 2016-17 and 2017-18, were closed following direction of Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa following reduction in Central grants.

Dr. Rajendra asked the engineer to make a presentation on dropped works as some of them were not linked to Central grants so that the district administration would take up the matter with the State government.

PWD Executive Engineer S. Yashwanth Kumar said the department has approved utilising services of divers to undertake safety inspection of 30 major bridges in the district including those in Polali and Moodbidri, to facilitate restoration if needed.

He said the department would allow light motor vehicles on the Maravoor bridge on Airport Road, a slab of which had sunken on June 15, after restoring the slab, from August. Decision to allow heavy vehicles on the bridge would be taken after elaborate load testing, Mr. Kumar said.