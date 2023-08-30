NH 169 Bhoo Malikara Horata Samiti to hold protests at DC office, people’s representatives’ offices

August 30, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The NH 169 Bhoo Maalikara Horata Samithi, an action committee of land owners whose properties are being acquired for widening National Highway 169 between Kulashekara (Mangaluru) and Sanoor (Karkala), will launch protests in front of the offices of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, the Land Acquisition Officer, the MP, and MLAs in the coming days.

Samiti president Mariyamma Thomas told reporters here on Wednesday that neither the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) nor the elected representatives responded to the seven-day dharna by samiti members in front of the NHAI Project Office in Mangaluru demanding payment of adequate compensation for the land being acquired for widening the highway.

During the week, land losers from two to three villages participated in the dharna, but in vain, she said. None of the officials or people’s representatives responded to land losers’ woes and hence it is decided to wind up the protest at the location.

Ms. Thomas regretted some social media posts terming the land losers as traitors. She said the villagers are not against highway widening. The NHAI should pay adequate compensation as directed by the Karnataka High Court, she said, adding that only then the land losers will surrender the acquired land.

Samiti convener Prakashchandra and others were present.