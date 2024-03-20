March 20, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Taking suo motu cognisance of a news report on a web portal about the alleged disturbance to common man’s life and environmental destruction due to Netravati Riverfront Promenade Project in Mangaluru, the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered setting up of a joint committee to inspect the project and submit a report.

Chairman Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Members A. Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad passed the order also on the basis of a letter by National Environment Care Federation (NECF), Mangaluru, dated December 13, 2023, that alleged violation of environmental norms in the execution of the project by Mangaluru Smart City Limited.

In its March 5 order, the bench said the committee should comprise representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change, National Centre for Coastal Research, with the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner coordinating the inspection.

The bench said the committee will visit the site, ascertain the true factual position and the extent of violation of environmental norms in execution of the project, and submit its report before the appropriate bench of the Tribunal. Since NGT’s Southern Bench at Chennai is already hearing an original application filed by NECF against the project, the Principal Bench directed the suo motu case be transferred to Chennai and listed along with the NECF application.

Include NECF in the visit

Following the NGT order for inspection by a joint committee, the NECF on March 18 wrote to the Deputy Commissioner to include their representatives during the inspection by the committee and preparation of the report.

Federation Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty said, in the letter, that the NECF has a legal interest in the matter. The Federation seeks to actively participate in preparation of the spot inspection report too to ensure all relevant observations and findings are properly documented. “The NECF comprises individuals deeply committed to the preservation and sustainable development of our coastal zone,” Mr. Shetty said.