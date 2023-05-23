NGT stays felling of 34 trees between Nandigudde and Marnamikatte

May 23, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stayed felling of 34 trees between Nandigudde and Marnamikatte in the city, which is among the road stretches being widened by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited.

The order was passed by the NGT Southern Bench on the original application by the city-based National Environment Care Federation (NECF)

The stretch between Nandigudde and Marnamikatte is among the wide smart roads that MSCL is developing. The MSCL had sought permission of Tree Officer and Assistant Conservator of Forests for removal of 34 trees, which is on one side of the road stretch.

In the application, the NECF said the proposed road, which is to be widened, is a substitute road existing for the public and there is no heavy traffic in that area. Therefore widening of the road is not required. Even otherwise, there is an alternate approach road which can be made one way and these trees can be saved, the NECF said.

Rajat Jonathan Shaw, the counsel appearing for Karnataka, told the NGT that though request for felling of trees has been made the Assistant Conservator of Forests has so far not granted permission.

“In such circumstances, recording the said statement, the felling of trees should not be done until further orders from this Tribunal,” said the NGT Bench, comprising judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati in their orders dated April 28.

Directing issuance of notice to respondents, the Bench asked respondents to file their responses by May 27. The matter has been posted to July 12.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials said in light of objections to felling of trees the department has written to MSCL to have re-look at the proposal of felling 34 trees

The MSCL officials said the Nandigudde-Marnamikatte road stretch, which is proposed for widening, joins the busy road connecting Morgan’s Gate and National Highway 66, which is also being widened by MSCL in association with Indian Railways.

“We are yet to take a decision about the 34 trees,” said a MSCL official. The MSCL is completing the pending road widening road of the stretch leaving the stretch in dispute, the official said.