NGT restrains removal of silt from Adyapadi and Shambur dam backwaters saying government didn’t obtain environmental clearance

March 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Southern Bench in Chennai has said that the work order issued to M/s Karnataka State Mineral Corporation Ltd., by the Dakshina Kannada District Sand Monitoring Committee to remove silt from the backwaters of Adhyapadi and Shambur dams on November 11, 2020, violates the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006.

The Tribunal also levied a penalty of ₹50 crore on the Irrigation Department payable to the Central Pollution Control Board to be utilised for pollution abatement in river stretches with priority to stretches in and around Bengaluru.

A Bench headed by judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati passed the order on March 23, 2023 on the original application filed by Sarvabhoum Bagali from Indi in Vijayapura district, challenging the work order.

The Bench said the removal of silt required environmental clearance (EC) as the sand was being extracted for commercial purposes.

The Sand Monitoring Committee had allowed extraction of 14,51,680 tonnes of sand from the backwaters of the Adhyapadi dam across the Phalguni (Gurupura) and the Shambur dam across the Netravathi.

Dr. Bagali, a former MLA from Indi, told the tribunal that his plea to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner on October 11, 2022, objecting sale of sand so extracted was not responded to. He had told the Deputy Commissioner that the sand extraction and sale in the guise of removal of silt from the backwaters was illegal as there was no EC.

The tribunal said it was open for the government to apply for a prior EC as contemplated under EIA Notification, 2006 for sand extraction while along with dredging and silt removal. Till such EC was obtained, the Minerals Corporation should not carry out silt removal/ sand extraction as it was illegal.

It also directed the Chief Secretary to issue directions to Dcs to follow the rules scrupulously as the tribunal had repeatedly held that environmental clearance was required when material from silt removal was used for commercial purposes.

The government contended that removing silt from the dam backwaters was not a commercial activity; but for the purpose of maintenance, upkeep and disaster management. It could not be equated to sand extraction from river beds that required EC, it said, arguing Minerals Corporation was a government body and no private interest was involved. As much as 3.44 lakh tonnes and over 11 lakh tonnes of silt was accumulated in Adhyapadi and Shambur backwaters, it said.