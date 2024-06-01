ADVERTISEMENT

NGT issues interim order restraining MSCL from carrying out Nethravathi riverfront project work

Published - June 01, 2024 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal restrained Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., from continuing the Netravathi riverfront project work till the next date of hearing. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal restrained Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., from continuing the Netravathi riverfront project work till the next date of hearing. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal restrained Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., from continuing the Netravathi riverfront project work till its next hearing that will be held on Sunday, in its interim order on Friday, in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench comprising Judicial Member Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Satyagopal Korlapati passed the interim order on an application filed by National Environment Care Federation, Mangaluru, and another suo motu case taken up by the NGT Principal Bench based on media reports. MSCL is restrained from carrying out activities in the Coastal Regulation Zone of the Netravathi Riverfront, the Bench said.

Taking serious note of the failure of the Joint Committee, ordered to be constituted by the Principal Bench, not submitting its inspection report, the Tribunal said the report should be submitted before June 24. Failure would lead to imposition of costs to be paid personally by the committee members.

While NECF had alleged violation of CRZ norms during the construction activities, the Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority too said that MSCL had violated the conditions at certain worksites, the Bench noted. It took serious note of the National Centre for Coastal Research, Chennai, not nominating its member to the Joint Committee and directed the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner to get the member nominated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US