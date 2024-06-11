NGT-appointed joint committee inspects alleged violations in Netravathi riverfront work

A joint committee constituted as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal to study the allegations of violating the coastal regulation zone norms while implementing the Netravathi riverfront project made the inspection visit to the project sites on Tuesday.

NGT’s Principal Bench had, on March 5, ordered constitution of the committee on a web portal news report and the December 13, 2023, letter by the National Environment Care Federation, Mangaluru, alleging irregularities in the execution of the project. The news report had also alleged the project causes loss of livelihood to many people.

As the Dakshina Kannada district administration did not arrange inspection by the committee, NGT’s Southern Bench in Chennai on May 31, issued an interim order restraining the executing agency, the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) from undertaking any project work on the riverside till the next date of hearing, July 2. The Bench had also directed the Deputy Commissioner to arrange the joint committee inspection at the earliest.

Four members

Including Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, the committee had four members - R. Sridhar, scientist D, Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bengaluru; T. Mahima, scientist E, Central Pollution Control Board’s Bengaluru Regional Directorate; and Sathya Kiran Raju, scientist, National Centre for Coastal Research, Chennai.

After the initial meeting at the district office, the committee members visited the worksites near the Netravathi bridge, Mangalore Club, Mulihithlu, and Bolara Sea Face. MSCL general manager K.S. Arunprabha explained the project components to the members.

He said no permanent structures were being erected on the riverfront and a pedestrian walkway along with a bicycle track were being provided besides other temporary amenities. MSCL has followed all the guidelines issued by authorities concerned for the project that intends to bring people closer to the river, he said.

Private violations

While the NECF had alleged violation of CRZ norms by MSCL, the committee members were shown violations of the norms by certain individuals who had filled earth into the riverbed for commercial activities.

MSCL said the project did not encroach the river bank; instead protects the bank with the retaining wall.

When a representative of the NECF said the committee did not invite the federation for inspection, Mr. Muhilan said the NGT did not issue any such directions. “We are conducting the inspection as per the NGT directions and will submit the report to the tribunal,” he said.

